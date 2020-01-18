Kalayaan mounts relief effort for Taal Volcano eruption victims

Help is help, no matter how humble it is.

Kalayaan municipality, the smallest town in the Philippines with only a population of 251, has organized a relief effort to aid the victims of the Taal volcano eruption.

Acting municipal information officer (MIO) Maurice Phillip Alexis S. Albayda, on Friday, said they have been collecting donations of bottled water, used clothes and various relief items from the remote town’s population and other donors.

He said the donations are being received at their extension office in Barangay Sta. Monica and will be turned over to other agencies for forwarding to the victims.

“Hindi hadlang ang aming maliit na kapasidad bilang fifth class municipality. Ang tunay na Pilipino, likas na matulungin, hindi mapagsamantala, at mapagmahal sa kababayan,” he said.

“Help is help, no matter how humble it is. We are thinking of channeling it to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) and/or to the lead couriers in the country,” he added.

As of press time, the small town has gathered sacks of relief goods and some cases of bottled waters for the Taal eruption victims.

The local government unit (LGU) announced to the public to contact Donna M. Palay or Carmela N. Bundal at 09950433848 for any donations that may come from the mainland.

Related

About the Author Romar Miranda is the social media officer of Palawan News who also writes about politics and the environment.