Kalayaan mayor faces sexual harassment charges

Kalayaan Mayor Roberto del Mundo is facing sexual harassment complaints filed by two former female employees of the municipality.

The two victims filed their complaints before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in May this year.

Mayor Del Mundo allegedly began sexually harassing Victim A on February 28, 2020, by sending her emojis, which she said she initially acknowledged as a show of respect, according to her sworn declaration to the NBI.

“Simula po noon ay nagme-message na po siya sa messenger gamit ang messenger account na ‘Bert Del Mundo’ at ‘Roland Mendoza’ at nangangamusta, nire-reply-an ko naman po sya na nasa maayos na kalagayan lang po ako. Kasunod noon ay nag message na po siya na kung may kailangan daw po ako ay magsabi lang ako, sinagot ko naman po sya ng ‘opo sir’. Hanggang sa nagpatuloy lang po ang kanyang pangangamusta,” Victim A said.

She narrated that Del Mundo would message her asking to send back sexy selfies of her as he couldn’t sleep. She said Del Mundo also invited her to go out with him or to spend time together at her home.

Victim A said Del Mundo would also remind her to erase their conversation to hide it from her husband who was also an employee of the municipality.

“Nag-message sya kinabukasan kung may problema daw po ba, bakit hindi ako nagre reply. At kung kailangan ng budget ay magsabi lang. Kinagabihan ulit noon ay nag message sya na nanghihingi ng picture na sexy, pang patulog lang. Hindi daw po sya makatulog,” Victim A said.

Del Mundo’s messages from February to March 2020, when she was in Puerto Princesa City, were upsetting and simply disrespectful, according to Victim A.

She alleged that Del Mundo also told her to be “practical” in accepting his proposition for them to meet.

“Nag-message din po sya na gusto nya raw po iyong katawan ko,” Victim A said.

“Labag po ito sa aking kagustuhan. Hindi ko po nagustuhan ang nakakanginig na kabastusan at labag na labag sa aking kalooban bilang isang babae,” she added.

Victim B, the second complainant, said Del Mundo sent her inappropriate messages from June 6-27, 2020, using the Bert del Mundo account while she was a contractual employee of Kalayaan.

She claimed that Del Mundo also promised her money.

She claimed that Del Mundo asked that they go out on a date, promising that she would not get pregnant.

“Ito po ay nagsimula noong June 6, 2020, sa pamamagitan nang pag-chat sa akin ni Mayor Del Mundo gamit ang social media messaging application na Messenger at may account name na ‘Bert Del Mundo’. Simula noon ay halos araw-araw na syang nagcha-chat na nagdulot sa akin ng galit at pagkailang o intimidation at nababastos po ako. Nangyari ito hanggang June 27, 2020,” Victim B said.

Victim B said when she refused Del Mundo, and when he learned that she told someone about the matter, her contract was not renewed.

On November 6, she said she started working at the municipal health center, but her contract was not extended when it expired on December 31, 2020.

“Siguro dahil nakarating sa kanyang kaalaman na magsasampa kami ng reklamong sexual harrasment laban sa kanya,” she said.

Victim B said she received a brown envelope in February, containing a prepared sworn statement retracting her complaint.

“Ngunit hindi ko po pinirmahan ang nasabing salaysay dahil hindi ito totoo kaya minabuti ko na ito ay ibalik sa opisina ng Island Coordinator sa Munisipyo ng Kalayaan,” she said.

“Ang laman ng naturang Sinumpaang Salaysay ay nagsasaad na yung mga text chat ni Mayor Del Mundo sa akin ay walang masamang intensyon at ako ay nagkakamali sa pag intindi ng kanyang mga biro at ako ay hindi nagrereklamo o magrereklamo sa ano mang hukuman o tanggapan ng pamahalaan patungkol sa pagbibiruan namin ni Mayor Del Mundo,” Victim B added.

The NBI has referred its findings to the Office of the City Prosecutor on July 22 for preliminary investigation. It recommended Del Mundo be prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 7877 or the Anti Sexual Harassment Act.

Palawan News has tried to reach Mayor Del Mundo to get his side but he has yet to respond through his published messenger account.

WP Post Author Arphil Ballarta covers the police beat and other law enforcement agencies in the province. Her interest includes traveling and photography. See author's posts