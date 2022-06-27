A group of municipal social workers and medical staff are set to travel to Kalayaan town to rescue a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by a military sailor.

Ariel Carlos, spokesperson for Kalayaan, stated that a travel order had been provided to the team that will come from their Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) and other affiliated offices to check on the victim, who is still in the area.

He stated that upon learning of the report, the municipal administration of Kalayaan promptly undertook verification and evaluated the needs of the victim and her family.

“Naglabas na kami ng travel order ng team na pupunta sa isla para i-assess kung ano ang sitwasyon at kung ano ang immediate need at assistance na kailangan ng victim at family,” he said.

“Right after we received the information, right away we verified and we surely acted on it. So, ito na yon, we have released a travel order para doon sa mga concerned personnel na pupunta doon na puwede makatulong. Ang team ay around 5 may medical personnel may MSWDO,” Carlos added.

The alleged rape occurred on June 8 and 15 in one of the detachments of the military in Kalayaan. The suspect, a seaman second class, is already under the custody of the Naval Forces West (NFW) in Puerto Princesa City.