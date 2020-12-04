Kalayaan island town commends former BRP Cabra commander and crew

The commendation for effective law enforcement, performing maritime security operations, safeguarding life and property at sea, and protecting the marine environment and resources, was given through approved Resolution No. 66-014 by the municipal council and signed by mayor Roberto del Mundo on November 25.

The municipal government of Kalayaan has commended the former commanding officer and the 32 crewmen of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) law enforcement vessel BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409).

Commended was Commander Roland Lorenzana, former commanding officer of BRP Cabra, and his crew for providing support and services to the residents of Brgy. Pag-asa, Kalayaan since June 2020 until his reassignment.

The resolution also commends him for conducting search and rescue missions and coastal clean-ups on Pag-asa Island.

“My profound gratitude to LGU Kalayaan for recognizing our significant contributions to protect, defend, and uplift the living conditions of the people of Kalayaan Island Group. My tour of duty will always be memorable with the sovereign patrol missions, rotation and reprovision of assigned AFP and PCG troops, transport of basic needs for the residents, medical missions, search and rescue missions, marine environmental protection as well as to other civic and humanitarian missions,” Lorenzana said Thursday.

“With that I wish to express once again my heartfelt thanks to Kalayaan. I wish to continue serving the Western frontier in the not so distant future. Mahal ko ang Kalayaan at patuloy kong mamahalin dahil ito ay bahagi ng ating kapuluan,” he added.