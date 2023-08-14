A fishermen’s group from Palawan has declined to be part of a proposed maritime militia to counter China’s aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

A representative from the fishermen’s association based in the municipality of Kalayaan said that while they deeply love their country and hope for a resolution to the regional tensions, the idea of taking on roles similar to soldiers unsettles them. Their concerns are heightened by China’s growing aggressiveness, which they believe could threaten their safety.

Larry Hugo, an officer of the Kalayaan Palawan Farmers and Fisherfolks Association Inc., told Palawan News over the weekend that, despite the attraction of potential monthly paychecks, the intensifying reckless actions by China in the West Philippine Sea render the idea of becoming a reservist both unsettling and perilous.

His comment was in reaction to a statement last week by General Romeo Brawner Jr., the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), who said they plan to recruit fishermen and train them as reservists to form the backup units needed.

“Kahit mag reservist kami lahat, wala [kaming] magagawa. Ang magagawa namin [ay] magbigay ng direct reports sa AFP na lang. [Yun] ang tanging mainam—bigyan nila kami [ng] mga radio,” Hugo said.

“[Kung] may suweldo, [pero] nasa delikado naman ang mga member ko, hindi kami papayag,” he added.

Hugo stated that the Kalayaan Palawan Farmers and Fisherfolks Association Inc. comprises a total of 52 members.

No one has approached them about the plan yet, but he is taking the initiative to inform authorities that they are not interested, due to the associated risks and dangers.

Hugo’s apprehension about joining the nation’s planned militia groups stems from an incident in January 2021. During a fishing excursion on his outrigger boat, the China Coast Guard confronted him on his way to Sandbar 2, which is just near Pag-asa Island.

He recounted then that as he was heading to Sandbar 2, followed by another fishing boat, a CCG ship, distinctly marked with the bow number 5103, assertively moved to obstruct their route from just about 100 meters away, compelling them to retreat.

During his visit to the Western Command on August 10, Brawner shared that they plan to form a national paramilitary force consisting of fishermen and reservists to strengthen their position in the disputed WPS and respond to China’s aggressive actions.

This was due to the incident on August 5 when the Chinese coast guard employed water cannons and militia ships to prevent two Philippine supply boats from safely transporting food, water, and other necessities to Ayungin Shoal.

“Yong mga fisherfolk natin ay gawin din natin na mga reservist—tuturuan din natin sila kung paano sila makakatulong sa pag depensa ng ating bansa,” he said.