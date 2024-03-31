The municipal council of Kalayaan town, situated in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), is urgently seeking additional interventions from the international community to address China’s ongoing harassment, particularly through its coast guard and maritime militia, targeting the country’s resupply missions and the local fisherfolk community.

In reaction to these bullying schemes, Councilor Maurice Philip Albayda filed a resolution during their regular session last Wednesday, March 27, condemning the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) in Ayungin Shoal.

The resolution also urges the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to seek international intervention. However, Albayda did not specify the particular interventions the DFA should pursue.

“We want the DFA to seek international intervention. We want to ask the international community to intervene. Through this, we want to raise our sentiments to stand for our principles and our flag and country, and that of our countrymen,” Albayda said in a privilege speech condemning the latest water cannon made by China Coast Guard against Unaiza May 4, a civilian vessel carrying supplies for troops aboard BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

The water cannoning resulted in severe damage to the resupply boat and serious injuries to three Philippine Navy personnel aboard.

In his privilege speech, Albayda described the actions of the CCG as “horrible and disgusting,” noting that they have repeatedly engaged in such behavior.

Albayda also observed that the latest water cannoning had greater force compared to previous incidents and could no longer be considered normal.

Furthermore, he criticized China’s actions in 2021, specifically the enactment of the China Coast Guard Law, which he claimed is being used by the country to legitimize their actions against Philippine vessels in the WPS.

“The law that when reviewed by international maritime experts appeared to be contradictory to the rules-based order, international norms and rule of law,” he said.

“It is very wrong for us to turn a blind eye and our resupply and fishing boats be treated as paper boats because of their CCG law (that) legitimizes them as legal pirates in the West Philippine Sea. They have to stop. Not only are they stealing our rights, they have also destroyed properties,” he further stated.

Furthermore, quoting words from a personnel aboard the UM4 stated during the water cannoning last March 23, “Lord tama na (Enough, Lord),” he said the harassment has to be stopped.

“A lot of people were already hurt. Will we wait for someone to lose life?” he lamented.

The Kalayaan lawmaker also urged his colleagues not to waver in their efforts to safeguard the town, especially in light of the ongoing troubling actions by the CCG. Such injustices occurring within the country’s territory, where the residents of Pag-asa Island traverse, must not be disregarded.

“Nakakatakot isipin na baka pikit-mata na lang din nating dadamhin ang mga pagmamalabis na ginagawa mismo sa ating bayan. (Pero) hindi tayo pipikit, mananatili tayong mulat na titindig para sa bayan at para sa bansa,” he said.

Meanwhile, Albayda mentioned that the resolution was referred to the Sanggnian’s Committee on Good Governance and Public Accountability for enhancement and further study.

During a telephone interview, Albayda also addressed an issue raised by China, stating that the Chinese Embassy issued a statement asserting that their actions are in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). He argued that if this is indeed the case, then China should file a case against the Philippines in the international tribunal.

However, UNCLOS clearly states that the West Philippine Sea (WPS) falls within the 200 nautical mile exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.

“This time, since somebody already got hurt and properties were destroyed, maybe we should seek intervention not only from the international tribunal. They should be held criminally liable for what they are doing,” he said.

“And, of course, their actions are only legitimized by their CCG law, the nature of which is their actions together with the People’s Liberation Army Navy to enhance their occupation in the areas that they are claiming. That’s why I’m saying that the CCG law legitimizes them as pirates of WPS because there is no other coast guard that intends to hurt anyone or destroy others’ properties. And the CCG law is also contradictory to the rules-based order and international norms of rules of law,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the local government unit of Kalayaan likewise denounced the recent incidents, expressing “outrage and strongest condemnation of the recent aggressive actions perpetrated by the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) and Navy in the West Philippine Sea on March 23, 2024, referring to the water cannoning incident and the harassment made by a PLAN helicopter on researchers from the University of the Philippines conducting a survey at sandbars off Pag-asa Island that also resulted to injuries to some of the researchers.

“These actions by China are not only illegal under international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), but also constitute a blatant disregard for the safety and well-being of Filipinos,” a statement released by the LGU said.

“Their coercive, aggressive, and deceptive tactics aim to intimidate and restrict our legitimate activities within our own territorial waters The LGU of Kalayaan stands in solidarity with the Filipino people in asserting our sovereign rights over the West Philippine Sea,” it added, demanding China to stop its illegal activities within the Philippine territory.

The LGU also called on the national government to take necessary actions to “uphold our territorial integrity and protect our citizens,” and urged the international community to “condemn these acts of aggression and hold China accountable for its violations of international law being perpetrated in the West Philippine Sea.”