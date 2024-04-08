The Department of Agriculture MIMAROPA has inaugurated a KADIWA Center Establishment in Purok Kapayapaan, Brgy. Luzviminda, Puerto Princesa City

During the event, a turnover ceremony of a P 2 million financial grant from DA-MIMAROPA to CK Plus Multi-Purpose Cooperative was also held.

This grant was utilized for the construction of the KADIWA Center, amounting to PhP 2.5 million, with CK Plus MPC providing a counterpart of P 500,000.

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) also contributed by providing the location for the KADIWA Center.

Roberto Sebido, Chairman of CK Plus MPC, expressed gratitude for the opportunity and pledged to make the project functional to benefit farmers.

“Lubos ang aming pasasalamat sa DA sa karangalang ito at sa napakalaking pribilehiyo na kami ay pinagkalooban at higit na pagkatiwalaan ng ganitong proyekto. Amin pong tinatanggap ang hamon na gawing functional ang proyektong ito na sadya namang makakatulong sa aming mga magsasaka,” he said.

The event was attended by various officials, including Deputy Mayor of Southeast barangays Rolando Amurao, APCO Vicente Binasahan Jr., Roland Valdestamon representing the Provincial Agriculture Office, City Agriculturist Melissa Theodora Macasaet, Brgy. Kagawad Jonathan Egana, and Marketing Development Section Head Ramon Policarpio.