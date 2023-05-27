A ‘surprise drug test’ was conducted on thirty-eight employees of the Kilos Agad Action Center (KAAC) on Thursday, May 25.

The City Information Office (CIO) said that this aims to demonstrate that the city government employees are clean and free from any trace of illegal drugs.

The KAAC employees tested negative for any prohibited substances.

“Noon pa man, kaisa na tayo sa pagnanais na linisin ang lungsod laban sa iligal na droga kasi alam naman natin kung ano ang mga masasamang naidudulot nito sa mga tao. Sa pamamagitan nito mapapatunayan natin na tayo sa city government lalo na iyong inaasahan para sa kaligtasan at kaayusan ng siyudad ay walang ‘drugista’ at maipagkakatiwala natin ang ating mga buhay,” said City Information Officer Richard Ligad.

“Ninanais rin kasi ni Mayor Bayron na maging drug-free city muli ang lungsod at dapat unahin natin iyon sa bakuran natin mismo”, he added.

Personnel from the Public Order and Safety, City Anti-crime Task Force, Solid Waste Management, and City Traffic Management Office, led by Ligad, have also previously undergone random drug tests.

