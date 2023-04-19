Moonbin, a popular K-pop singer, actor, dancer, and model, was found dead in his apartment on Wednesday night, according to South Korean police. He was 25 years old.

According to reports, his manager discovered him at his home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, at 8:10 p.m. on April 19 after he failed to turn up for rehearsals.

Seoul police believe Moonbin committed suicide because there was no sign of foul play in his apartment. However, an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause the K-pop singer’s death.

He was a member of the popular boy band Astro and its sub-unit Moonbin and Sanha, and was known for his performances as a singer and dancer.

Born with the name Moon Bin, he debuted with five other singers in 2016 as part of the original lineup for Astro.

The group’s hits included Candy Sugar Pop, All Night, Crazy Sexy Cool, and Blue Flame.

Astro’s record label Fantagio Music issued a statement expressing their condolences, which was also shared on the band’s Instagram page.

“On April 19th, Astro member Moonbin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky,” the statement read. “Although it cannot be compared to the grief of the bereaved families who lost their beloved sons and brothers, the Astro members who have been with us for a long time, as well as our Fantagio fellow artists and executives, are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock.”

The funeral will be held privately, with only friends, family, and colleagues attending.

