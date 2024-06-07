The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSDWDO), in partnership with the Regional Juvenile Justice and Welfare Committee (RJJWC) – MIMAROPA, conducted an Orientation and Formulation Workshop on the Comprehensive Barangay Juvenile Intervention Program (CBJIP) on June 4 to 5, at the Edward Hagedorn Coliseum.

The workshop was attended by duty bearers and public servants from the barangay level, including Punong Barangays, Committee Chairs on Women, Family and Children, VAW Desk Officers, SK Chairpersons, and Barangay Child Welfare and Protection Coordinators (BCWPCs) from Puerto Princesa’s 66 barangays.

Additionally, nine social workers from Thailand, participating in an exchange program, were also present.

Social Welfare Officer Rosa Fe B. Roxas from RJJWC – MIMAROPA, served as the resource speaker.

The initiative aimed to equip barangay-level duty bearers with the knowledge and skills necessary to develop comprehensive juvenile intervention plans to address delinquency and other social issues affecting children and youth.