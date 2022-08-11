- Advertisement by Google -

Wildlife authorities rescued a 2.21-meter long juvenile saltwater crocodile on Wednesday in Sitio Baruang, Barangay Macarascas in Puerto Princesa City

Jovic Fabello, the spokesperson for the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS), said that the male saltwater crocodile (Crocodilus porosus) was found by local residents in a mangrove area, stuck in nylon and rope debris.

It was retrieved on August 10 by the PCSDS team and Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC) after receiving reports from the locals.

“Nakita ‘yan ng tatlong tao na nag-aalimango na na trap sa mga nylon at rope debris sa mangrove area, bandang dagat na. Walang sugat ang buwaya pero dehydrated ito kaya minabuti nang dalhin sa PWRCC para maalagaan,” he said.

“First time na nakakita ng buwaya sa area na ito,” he said.

But Fabello reminded residents that all mangrove areas are habitats for wildlife, especially crocodiles.

“Means of travel ng mga crocs in search of food and habitat are through waterways and the sea. We cannot discount that there is still a remaining crocodile population in PPC. Noon di ba me malaki nakuha sa Bacungan River. We just have to be careful when going or crossing waterways,” he said.

“Hindi naman aggressive ang crocs of this size. Baka naligaw lang sa area in search of food or suitable habitat,” Fabello added.

The crocodile is currently in the custody of PWRCC.

