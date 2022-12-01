Following his guilty plea for committing first-degree assault, Tammel Esco, the man who was caught on camera viciously punching 100 times an elderly Filipino woman in Yonkers, New York, was handed a sentence of more than 17 years and a half in prison.

Philippine Consul General Elmer Cato took to Twitter on November 30 to announce that justice had been served to Esco’s 67-year-old victim, who was attacked at the entrance to her apartment building in Riverdale Avenue on the night of March 11.

“Justice has been served. The sentencing today of the 42-year-old suspect in the brutal hate attack against a 67-year-old kababayan of ours in Yonkers in March is a positive development that @PHinNewYork and the Filipino Community welcome,” Cato tweeted.

The victim, who was not identified in news reports, claimed in Westchester County Court that the hate crime committed against her because of her race has left her traumatized. The incident forced her entire family to leave the apartment building where they had lived for the previous two decades.

She has lost her peace of mind and will be on edge for the rest of her life as a result of what happened.

As a result of Esco’s attack, the victim suffered bleeding in the brain as well as facial fractures, which required her to spend several days in the hospital.

Reports stated Esco referred to her as “Asian” before beginning the attack on her while she was looking for her keys in the vestibule of her building.

About Post Author