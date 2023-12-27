The followers of digital creators Mayer and Elvira Panolino of Just Ride Palawan will miss their vlogs for a while, as the couple announced a temporary hiatus from creating content following the birth of their child, nicknamed “Mermer.”

Mayer made the announcement on December 24 through a video, after Elvira gave birth at the Palawan MMG Cooperative Hospital.

In the announcement, Mayer greeted their fans with a Merry Christmas and explained the temporary pause in their motorcycle ride content due to their new focus on life—baby Mermer.

He expressed their excitement about spending their first Christmas with their baby and mentioned the possibility of including Mermer in their future rides.

“Hello, mga ka-rider. Merry Christmas sa inyo. Wala muna tayong mga rides ngayon—siguro medyo matatagalan ang pagbabalik natin sa mga rides natin kasi meron kaming ano ngayon—bagong pinagkakaabalahan sa buhay,” he informed.

“Ito kami, first Christmas na kasama namin si Mermer. Gusto namin siyang ipakilala sa inyo,” he said, stating that they had faced some challenges in the past weeks while eagerly awaiting the birth of their baby.

Mayer did not specify when they would return to content creation.

The couple, known for their motorcycle ride vlogs across Palawan and other parts of the country, celebrated Mermer’s birth on December 15.