JUST IN || Palace suspends classes and gov’t work in 7 regions, including MIMAROPA

A memorandum from the Office of the President states that classes in all levels in public schools, as well as public offices in Regions 2, 3, 5, CALABARZON, CAR, MIMAROPA, and NCR, are ordered to suspend operations.

The suspension begins today, Wednesday, at 3 p.m. until tomorrow (Thursday).

This is so all may begin preparing for Typhoon Ulysses, as recommended by the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NRDDMC).

Meanwhile, private companies are left to the discretion of their respective leaders whether or not they will suspend operations.

As of 2 p.m., Ulysses has further intensified as it continues to move closer towards the Quezon-Aurora area.

The center of the eye of Ulysses was located at 125 km North Northwest of Virac, Catanduanes or 95 km Northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte. It is moving Westward at 20 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 135 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 165 km/h.