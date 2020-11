“As of today, the remaining two active COVID-19 cases have been reported recovered by the RHU (Rural Health Unit), leaving zero active cases in Cuyo,” a statement from the town local government read.

After battling rising cases of COVID-19 for nearly a month due to local transmission, the town is now declared COVID-free.

The town has so far logged a total of 99 COVID-19 cases, with active cases peaking at one time at 62 cases.