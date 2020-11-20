Nov 20, 2020

JUST IN || Bataraza records one new COVID-19 case

Nov 20, 2020 Patricia Laririt

The patient is a returning local who came from Marawi City.

“Male ito, LSI (local stranded individual) nasa fifties. Dumating siya from Lanao, from Marawi City. Kasalukuyang naka-isolate siya rito sa Bataraza,” said town mayor Abraham Ibba in a phone interview.

This is the town’s 13th reported case. Bataraza has also been COVID-free since October 27.

With the addition of the new case from Bataraza, the province’s active cases are now two. (with reports from Jane Loren Jane A. Tumalac)

 

