June Ocampo was hailed as the grand champion of this year’s Tunog Palawan Songwriting Competition held on Saturday, June 15, at PGP Convention Center.

He received a cash prize of ₱50,000 and a plaque. Meanwhile, Layag Band was awarded first runner-up, receiving ₱40,000, and Michaella Yvonne Madridejos was awarded second runner-up, receiving ₱30,000.

June, in his piece “Makulay na Palawan,” captures the colorful spirit of Palaweños during Baragatan, aiming to reflect the joy and unity of community celebrations that inspired his composition.

In an interview, June shared that he struggled during the songwriting process since the submission of entries coincided during finals week.

“Yung pagre-record, yung pagsusulat ng kanta, hindi siya naging madali para sa akin, sa amin, sa banda namin na WAKABS para matapos siya ng maaga, so parang, parang mabilisan lang talaga siya, same sa last year na ano, naganap, pero ano, ngayon kinaya naman kasi nung nalaman naming nakapasok kami sa finals, nagkaroon kami ng mahabang preparation para maayos pa, mapaganda pa yung gawa namin na kanta,” he stated, admitting that he was nervous, especially at the backstage since his co-finalists are also talented.

June participated in the competition last year and made it to the top 10 finalists, but he did not win first place. He expressed his intention to continue competing in Tunog Palawan until he achieves the title of champion.

He said winning the competition this year has accomplished his ambition, making it a milestone in his music career.

Playing with his WAKABS teammates, he said, gave him more confidence when he performed on stage, which is why his execution this year was so much better.

“Mas magaan sa pakiramdam na magperform lalo na pag alam mong may kasama ka sa likod may mga, alam mo yun may mga friends ka sa likod may mga friends ka na on stage na sumusupport sa’yo at off stage na sumusupport pa rin sa’yo,” June added.

He was accompanied by his bandmates, Carl Pontillas, Fevie Dianne Cipriano, and Romie John Del Castillo.

June plans to continue participating in competitions to showcase his talent and bring pride to his fellow Palaweños.