The vibrant artwork titled “Jubilee Cross” by Harry Meana emerged as the 1st place winner among the Top 25 entries in the Painting Competition held as part of the Baragatan sa Palawan Festival 2023.

In his acrylic on canvas painting, Meana depicted the procession of the Jubilee Cross, symbolizing the spiritual journey of Christians from different parts of the province. The artwork also incorporated elements and symbols related to this year’s competition theme, “Leap of Faith and Grace: 400 Years of Christianity in Palawan.”

Meana was awarded a grand prize of P35,000 and a plaque for his outstanding achievement. The second-place position went to Mark Jason Mondigo from Puerto Princesa City for his oil on canvas artwork titled “Pananampalataya at Biyaya,” earning him a prize of P25,000 and a plaque. Peter John Socrates from the town of Cuyo secured the third place with his acrylic on canvas painting titled “Ang Pagkilala,” receiving a prize of P15,000.00 and a plaque.

Ten honorable mentions, were also awarded to the following artworks: “Limos na De Compasion” by John Mark Tiquio, “The Blood of Love and Sacrifice” by Ramfil John Dagomboy, “Kristiyanismo at Ako” by Rebie Joy Arellado, “Hbog” by Eliseo Nejan, and “Dahil Sa’yo (Ama)” by Arie Bohol. Other recognized artworks included “Pagkabuhay ng Pananampalataya” by Dennis Rocero, “Kabilib” by Guilbert Asenien, “Alab” by Sean Saldajeno, “T.A.K.E. Tree of Life” by John Estrada, and “The Arrival” by Jeff Denver Ladica. Each honorable mention received a prize of P5,000.00, while those who did not win received a consolation prize of P2,000.00.

The panel of judges consisted of Fr. Ricardo Sta. Cruz, Carlo Abogado, Edward Beguina, Joseph Luna, and representatives from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), Ferdinand Isleta, and Edgar T. Fernandez, serving as the Chairman of the Board of Judges.

The Painting Competition was organized by the Palawan Heritage Center (PHC), led by Provincial Chief Administrator and PHC Manager Mary Rose Palanca-Caabay, in partnership with the Artists Society of Palawan and Palawan Christianismo (1623-2023). The competition aimed to provide local artists, particularly painters in the province, an opportunity to showcase their talent in painting and appreciation for the cultural heritage, as well as foster unity in the celebration of the Baragatan Festival.

For those interested in viewing the exhibit personally, it can be visited at the Palawan Heritage Center, Capitol Compound, from Monday to Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. An entrance fee of P50.00 is required for adults and P20.00 for students and children.