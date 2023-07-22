Several days after the Supreme Court (SC) ordered the rearrest of former Palawan governor Joel T. Reyes, his camp expressed sadness and dismay at the latest turn of events regarding the murder of environmentalist and broadcaster Dr. Gerardo Ortega.

Reyes’ spokesperson and former board member, Rolando Bonoan Jr., said the former governor was dismayed with the resolution, which he considers as “made wholesale because instead of just lifting the temporary restraining order, the SC ordered a rearrest and detention.”

“But be that as it may, the former governor will still seek legal remedies. Immediately, [after] lumabas sa media outlets ito over the weekend and wala pang na-receive ang kampo o ang lawyers ni Gov. Reyes, and nakuha na lang nga namin, sa mga balita na,” Bonoan told Palawan News in a telephone interview.

“Last Monday, pumunta agad yung mga abogado niya sa SC para kumuha ng kopya and nung una nga wala pa sa docket ng SC so ang ginawa ng lawyers niya was to file an appropriate motion which is a motion for reconsideration (MR),” Bonoan said.

He added that aside from the motion for reconsideration filed before the SC, Reyes’ lawyers also filed an appropriate petition before the local court here to hold in abeyance the issuance of a warrant of arrest as they are still awaiting the final adjudication of the case.

“Our point of view here is that [just] like any criminal case, you can only issue a warrant of arrest if there is a probable cause, e hindi pa nga natatapos ang issue doon sa probable cause hanggang sa ngayon. Hindi pa talaga nade-deterrmine,” he explained.

“So for us, the way we see it, we believe that hindi nagkakaroon ng fair treatment kay Gov. Reyes itong case na ito or yung pag-proseso ng case na ito,” he added.

Bonoan also pointed out that the case had been dismissed twice, and interestingly, on both occasions, the court later reversed its decision.

He stated that if one were to notice, every time there are court actions that favor Gov. Reyes, after a while, the court overrules itself.

Bonoan further asserted that, in his opinion, due to the pending motion for reconsideration before the SC, the court proceedings should be halted or stayed. His argument is based on the belief that it is appropriate to await the resolution of the MR before any further legal actions are taken.

“If the motion is denied by the SC and no other actions, it should be the time that effectively, the court can issue a warrant of arrest. But of course, we just have to resort to some other legal remedies that we can apply,” he said.

Bonoan further stated that upon learning that the local court has already issued a warrant of arrest on Thursday, July 20, Reyes’ lawyers also immediately field an “urgent reiterative motion to withdraw the issuance of arrest” because of the pending MR.

“It (MR) should have stayed the action of the local court because there is a pending issue to be resolved by the SC,” he said.

He further said that based on his personal observation, the case has become more of a political persecution rather than a criminal case prosecution.

“I don’t know kung may nag-i-influence or what although politics is already over, I can’t help but think that way considering how this case has been dragging. But ganoon pa man, the governor will [just] exhaust all available legal remedies,” he lamented.

Bonoan also mentioned that Reyes is no longer considering the option of going away to avoid the case, as he had done previously when he escaped and hid in Phuket, Thailand.

He said he was able to speak to the former governor over the phone last weekend, and during their conversation, they discussed the latest developments in the case and considered the course of action to take, as well as possible remedies they may apply.

“He is in Manila right now, and the address in Dasmariñas, Makati, that was stated in the warrant of arrest is his current address although he is not always there,” Bonoan stated.

“In fact, three weeks ago, he went home here to attend a wedding where he served as godfather and we were together. So wala naman na syang plano na umalis,” he added.