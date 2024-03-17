The Joint Task Force Malampaya succeeded recently in intercepting the unauthorized entry of four fishing boats within the five-nautical mile exclusion zone of the Malampaya natural gas platform, a critical infrastructure in the country.

This operation took place on March 8, but was only reported by the Western Command (Wescom) this Sunday in a post on social media.

Wescom said the maritime patrol and interdiction operation, orchestrated by the SEAL team from the Naval Special Operations Unit 10 (NAVSOU10) aboard a rigid hull inflatable boat, effectively halted multiple intruding fishing vessels.

It further noted that the Maritime Unmanned Aerial Reconnaissance Squadron (MUARS) Flight Alpha of the Philippine Navy contributed to preventing the intrusion of the fishing vessels into the exclusion zone of the Malampaya platform.

This was achieved through the aerial Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities of MUARS Flight Alpha.

“MUARS Flight Alpha provided aerial coverage to ensure comprehensive situational awareness and detection of the intruders. As a result, four motorized fishing vessels were intercepted,” said Wescom.

A warning was issued to the trespassing fishing boats, accompanied by documentation for profiling and potential legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Commodore Brendo Casaclang, the commander of Joint Task Force Malampaya (JTFM), provided assurance to the public regarding the round-the-clock security of the Malampaya natural gas project.

“We remain vigilant in securing the MNGPP, a key asset in our country’s energy sector,” he said.