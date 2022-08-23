- Advertisement by Google -

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains potentially distressing materials.

Netizens expressed disbelief over the recent developments in the Jovelyn Galleno missing person case, making it a trending topic on the social networking site Twitter late afternoon on Tuesday, August 23.

This comes after the local PNP reported a series of developments, including a stabbing incident last Sunday, August 21, between Leobert Dasmarinas and Jovert Valdestamon, who later admitted to the alleged rape-slaying of their own cousin Galleno.

This allegedly led to the discovery of the missing person’s bones and personal belongings, which were linked to her by her family.

Tiktok Star Zendee shared her thoughts on the case through her Twitter.

- Advertisement -

“Nahanap na daw si Jovelyn Galleno, pero 2 weeks palang nawawala, bungo na agad? Tapos bungo lang then IDs? Hmmm ayaw ko muna maniwala habang wala pa result ng DNA,” she tweeted.

The Twitter user @fordasarahg took a swipe at the investigation and the Philippine justice system.

“Dahil sa case ni Jovelyn Galleno, pinapatunayan lang lalo nila kung gaano kabulok ang justice system sa Pilipinas. Nakakasuka kayo,” she said.

Jonathan McReddy Zamora, aka @manilatechnerd, tweeted: “Ayusin nyo ang hanay nyo. Imposible na kalansay agad yung tao. Something fishy. #JovelynGalleno”

As of press time, the PNP has already sent DNA samples and dental records of the skeletal remains and Galleno to Camp Crame for further tests and matching.

About Post Author