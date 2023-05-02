Memories that we cherish the most are often born from special moments and people who have touched our lives. One of the places where such memories are created is at Jory’s, formerly known as Joery’s, a local bar that has been a go-to spot for nightlife since 2017.

However, when the pandemic hit in 2020, business operations were put on hold, prompting Ryan Crisostomo, the owner, to rethink the business’ purpose. He realized he wanted to reintroduce the place as a restaurant, where families could gather to celebrate memorable life events.

When he and his then-business partner decided to part ways in 2021, he ran the place on his own. He made several changes to the establishment, such as adding brighter lights and expanding the room to accommodate a bigger number of clients.

“Mas kilala kami sa bar, mas marami umiinom kesa kumakain talaga. Gusto ko rin na makilala kami na may masarap na pagkain, as resto. Hindi lang puro sa inom. Nag-iisip na ako during the pandemic kung ano pa pwede gawin kapag nagkaroon ng transition,” he said.

While the bar’s name has changed, Jory’s remains an al fresco dining experience, offering Filipino snacks and meals suitable for all tastes and ages. The interior design also emphasizes the nature and wildlife depicted on the walls. Crisostomo stated that he wishes for the aesthetic to appear rustic and large.

“Ang ambiance niya mas okay ngayon compared sa dati. At sa pagkain, yong lasa, mas magugustuhan din ng pamilya (The ambiance is better now compared to before. And in terms of food, the taste is more preferred by the family),” he added.

Crisostomo also introduced new dishes, such as dinuguan ramen, inspired by his mother-in-law’s cooking and his online browsing. He also recommends that food enthusiasts give the sisig pizza at their restaurant a try. The recipe is a mash-up of Filipino sisig, a savory dish traditionally made with chopped pork meat, and standard Italian pizza—a unique and delectable combination of tastes that is well worth a try!

“Walang dinuguan-ramen dito, ako pa lang nagsiserve noon. Noong nagluto ang mother-in-law ko ng dinuguan, eksakto naman na pag-browse ko online ay may nakita akong miki na may topping na dinuguan, sabi ko try ko naman (No one was serving dinuguan-ramen here before, I was the first to serve it. When my mother-in-law cooked dinuguan, I happened to browse online and saw miki with dinuguan toppings, so I thought I’d try it),” he said.

The little nipa huts have been enlarged to accommodate groups of 10 or more. The entire space can seat roughly 50 to 60 people, making it an ideal site for festivities such as baptisms and birthdays

Once the event reaches a minimum of 10 guests, Jory’s will provide the catering for it and guarantee that the location will be reserved exclusively for them. The fact that you won’t be responsible for paying rent is easily the nicest part of this offer, he said.

The restaurant is now open Monday through Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. and closing at 2 a.m. There are intentions to operate during lunch hours in the future, however, this must be explored first. Customers will also be able to enjoy live performances on Fridays and Saturdays, he noted, and there are negotiations underway to build private areas where clients may enjoy karaoke.

As the tourism industry slowly recovers, Crisostomo hopes to attract both foreign and domestic guests to try Jory’s food. “It’s not just for locals. If we only cater to our market here, they won’t come every day. They will eventually get tired of the food.”

“Gusto ko rin mapasok ng mga turista syempre para hindi lang puro locals. Kasi kung puro taga-rito market mo, hindi naman araw-araw sila pupunta. Magsasawa rin yan sa mga pagkain (I also want to attract tourists so it’s not just locals. Because if your market is just locals, they won’t come every day. They’ll also get tired of the food),” he added.

Jory’s is located at Peneyra Road in Brgy. San Pedro, beside Smart tower and across from KAAC. For reservations, call 0917 300 3705.

