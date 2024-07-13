Elimared Construction and Trading, Inc. and MRBII Construction Corp. have won the bidding for Phase 1 of the Puerto Princesa Port Expansion Project, valued at ₱597 million, conducted by the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA).

Upon receiving the notice to proceed, the two companies will execute the project within 660 calendar days as a joint venture, according to PPA documents.

Out of 12 participating bidders, the joint venture of Elimared and MRBII submitted the lowest bid, securing their selection as the winning contractors.

In May, PPA issued an invitation to bid for Phase 1 of the Puerto Princesa Port Expansion Project, with a budget earmarked at approximately ₱599 million.