A two-classroom school building was handed over to municipal and school authorities at Carlos M. Virrey National School in Barangay Saraza, Brooke’s Point.

Western Command, Philippine Navy, and U.S. Navy (USN) forces turned over the classroom building on September 18 in line with the Construction Civic Action Detail (CCAD) program by the U.S. Navy for the year 2023.

The Municipal Information Office said the project signified the operational engagement between the naval forces of the Philippines and the marines in Brooke’s Point.

At the ribbon-cutting and blessing event, Lieutenant Junior Grade Ethan J. Lawlor, the officer-in-charge of the USN Detail in the Philippines, shared his sense of honor in being part of a project that positively impacts students and their prospects.

He also conveyed his appreciation to the collaborating organizations that backed the initiative.

Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, the head of Western Command (Wescom), also expressed his pleasure at participating in the project, viewing it as a welcome departure from their usual responsibilities.

The Department of Education (DepEd) Supervisor, Paterno Marquez Jr., and DepEd Palawan Superintendent, Elsie Barrios, expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the gift of a two-classroom building at Carlos M. Virrey National High School.

Mayor Cesareo R. Benedito Jr. also extended the sincere gratitude of the Brooke’s Point’s local government for the support and provision of essential resources for the town’s schools, including the construction of the new school building, which holds immense value for current and future students.