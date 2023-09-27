Representative Jose Chaves Alvarez, 2nd district Palawan, emphasized the need for a Joint Sea Patrol between the Philippines and its allied nations in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

This call comes as a response to the continuous harassment by the Chinese Coast Guard towards the Philippine Coast Guard and local Filipino fishermen.

In an interview, Alvarez pointed out that whenever the Philippines attempts to assert its presence in the region, the Chinese Coast Guard consistently intimidates and hinders their maritime activities. This repeated behavior by China has led to a significant reduction in the mobility of Philippine naval vessels.

Alvarez highlighted the importance of conducting joint patrols in the disputed waters, as it has been observed that when the Philippines collaborates with its allied nations in patrolling the area, the Chinese vessels tend to withdraw. This, in turn, offers vital relief to Filipino fishermen who have been struggling due to the territorial disputes in the WPS.

Earlier, Philippine and Canadian navy ships conducted a joint patrol in the contested waters, demonstrating a show of solidarity amid the ongoing maritime disputes.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) reported that the Canadian Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ottawa sailed alongside the Philippine Navy’s guided-missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna in the WPS.