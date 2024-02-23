A joint operation led to the capture of a most wanted individual, Alias Jay-Ar, on February 20 in Barangay Pangobilian, Brooke’s Point, Palawan.

Jay-Ar, a 21-year-old farmer from Barangay Imulnod, Brooke’s Point, ranks fifth in the Palawan Police Provincial Office’s list of most wanted persons at the provincial level.

The arrest was the result of efforts by personnel from Brooke’s Point Municipal Police Station, Palawan Police Intelligence Unit, 1st Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company, Regional Intelligence Unit 4B, Palawan Law Enforcement Coordinating Tracker – Regional Intelligence Division, High-Value Target – Palawan PPO, Office of the District Inspector Tactical Operations Wing West, Philippine Air Force, and Special Operations Unit – Maritime Group Balabac.

Alias Jay-Ar was apprehended for statutory rape, with no bail, under Criminal Cases Number 23-01600-BPT to 23-01606-BPT. The warrant for his arrest was issued on January 11, 2024, by Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza of Branch 165, 4th Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court in Brooke’s Point.

Currently, the suspect is detained at Brooke’s Point MPS and is awaiting presentation to the court for proceedings. The arrest marks an achievement in Palawan’s efforts to apprehend individuals accused of crimes, reinforcing the commitment of law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and order in the community.