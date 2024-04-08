Authorities seized around 3,000 kilograms of giant clam shells in a joint operation on April 4 at Depelenged Island, Barangay Concepcion, Busuanga, in northern Palawan.

The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) DMD Calamian, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Maritime Coron Station, and the Philippine Coast Guard led the operation.

The PCSDS said Monday in a post that the collaborative effort aimed to curb illegal activities concerning the harvesting and trade of endangered marine species.

The confiscated giant clam shells were reportedly under the possession of residents of the island.

Following the operation, the seized shells are now temporarily in the custody of Concepcion pending further investigation and legal proceedings.