Recent military operations in the West Philippine Sea might have incited China to increase its hostile actions and interference against Philippine resupply missions to the troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, said Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, the chief of the Western Command in Palawan.

Carlos suggested that the escalation in the number of Chinese vessels around Ayungin Shoal might be a response to recent events, which include the joint military exercises carried out last November by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) alongside U.S. and Australian forces, the Atin Ito Christmas Convoy, and the visit of AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. to the BRP Sierra Madre.

“The joint patrols may be a possible reason. And then, the Atin Ito Christmas Convoy and the visit of our chief of staff. We are looking at those things that might have triggered their reaction,” Carlos said in an interview with Palawan News.

“But whatever they think, what we did last weekend are all legitimate operations, and we have a legal basis to do what we did there in terms of our rotation and resupply (RoRe) mission, the Chief of Staff (COS) visit, and the Atin Ito Christmas Convoy, which were all legitimate operations within our exclusive economic zone (EEZ),” he added.

Carlos expressed his gratitude towards the Atin Ito Coalition, acknowledging that besides delivering aid, their civilian-led voyage in the WPS drew international attention to the territorial issues in the WPS being forcefully claimed by China.

He further stated that even though they did not reach their intended destination, the coalition managed to successfully distribute the supplies to their designated recipients and vigorously advocated for the country’s sovereign rights in the region.

“We’re very thankful to the Atin Ito Coalition, kasi naparating pa rin nila kahit paano, unang-una, more than the goods na ipamimigay nila sa ating WPS frontliners, yung mensahe at yung atensyon na na-generate sa WPS issue,” Carlos noted.

“As Wescom commander, I am grateful for the recognition of the sacrifices of our WPS frontliners and the support through the intention of visiting them, which would have brought them higher if the group made it,” he said.

Carlos also noted that the Chinese maritime militia vessels, once seen in large numbers around Julian Felipe Reef, are making a comeback.

The Philippine Coast Guard reported seeing as many as 135 CMM vessels near Julian Felipe Reef on December 4 and 5. However, this count dropped to 28 within a few days.

“Based on our latest monitoring about two days ago, their number is increasing again,” Carlos noted.

“But we’re taking a look at the overall picture of WPS, and we saw that there are still about 300+ foreign vessels swarming in different areas. Maybe we can report that one day, their number went down, but they only went to other features. So when we conduct what we call our maritime domain awareness picture for the entire WPS under the jurisdiction of Wescom, there is still a large number of foreign vessels swarming in our features,” he said.

Carlos also mentioned that new infrastructure and facilities are being constructed on some of the islands, in addition to the swarming of foreign vessels.

“We are constantly monitoring kung ano na yung mga nilalagay nila doon sa mga isla nila,” he said.

He also stated that once the completion of the runway on Pag-asa Island is achieved, they will allocate additional funds for another extension while simultaneously continuing the construction of the sheltered port.

“So hopefully by next year magkaroon na ng kontrata (for the runway extension). Yung construction ng sheltered port tuloy-tuloy pa rin and gusto nga namin na magkaroon ng mas malaki pang sheltered port para sa ating navy vessels,” he concluded.