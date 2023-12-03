The video reels contest “Make It Reel! West Philippine Sea” will start accepting entries on December 4 from Puerto Princesa and Palawan residents.

The competition invites participants to share their perspectives on the West Philippine Sea, emphasizing its significance in various aspects such as economic (food security, livelihood, energy, tourism), environmental (preservation and protection of marine biodiversity and natural resources), cultural, and geopolitical.

Organizers said this aims to inspire a collective commitment to safeguarding the region for the benefit of present and future generations.

Participants can register for the competition from December 4-6, 2023, spratlyskalayaantourism@gmail.com by email. The initial video entries, incorporating materials provided by the organizers and internet resources, should be submitted to the same email address by December 11, 2023.

The competition offers prizes, including cash awards, plaques, merchandise, and grocery packages. A “People’s Choice Awardee” will also be selected, emphasizing public engagement.

Prizes are as follows:

1st Prize: P15,000 + plaque + WPS Merchandise + grocery package

2nd Prize: P10,000 + plaque + WPS Merchandise + grocery package

3rd Prize: P7,000 + plaque + WPS Merchandise + grocery package

People’s Choice Awardee: P3,000 + Plaque + WPS Merchandise + grocery package

7 consolation prizes: P2,000 each + Certificate of Participation + WPS Merchandise + grocery packages

Non-Winners: Certificate of Participation

Those who will join are required to create reels of 1 to 2 minutes in length, in a vertical format, and in English, Filipino, or a local dialect with English subtitles. The content should avoid offensive or derogatory remarks.

The Top 10 entries will be given an opportunity to tour Kalayaan, specifically Pag-asa Island, for original footage enhancement. These videos will be featured on the Palawan Provincial Government’s Official Facebook Page for public voting.

Winners will be chosen based on criteria like theme alignment, creativity, information accuracy, emotional impact, and audio and video quality. The Top 3 entries will be announced at an awarding ceremony on February 11, 2024, at SM Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

This competition is an opportunity for residents to engage in discussions about the West Philippine Sea and its role. It aims to raise awareness and appreciation for this national territory.

For more details, visit this page https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=674000848248659&set=a.162147119434037