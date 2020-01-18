JOHN AND JESUS’ TEAMWORK

Like John the Baptist, let’s talk about Jesus. Let’s be happy about our Catholic faith. Enjoin Jesus in our plans and activities. When he comes into the boat of our turbulent life, he brings peace and serenity.

John the Baptist preached about Jesus, prepared the way for his coming, called the people to repentance and baptized them. Jesus was the focus of his life in all he did and said. When he saw Jesus coming toward him he said; “Behold the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world.” (John 1:29). He was full of joy having accomplished his mission when Jesus came, and it’s time for him to go to side line and let Him be in the center stage. “So this joy of mine has been made complete. He must increase; I must decrease.” (John 3:29-30).

Like John the Baptist, let’s talk about Jesus. Let’s be happy about our Catholic faith. Enjoin Jesus in our plans and activities. When he comes into the boat of our turbulent life, he brings peace and serenity. He calmed down the storm when he got into the boat of the apostles being buffeted by storm in the sea of Galilee. “Take courage, it is I, do not be afraid.” (Mark 6:45-52) With Jesus at our side we can manage through life’s tempest. Let’s be grateful for his blessings, talk about his merciful love and be merciful to our neighbor. He said to Sister Faustina; “Speak to the world about My mercy.” (Diary 848).

Jesus is humble, submitted himself to John’s baptism in solidarity with sinners. He washed his apostles’ feet. “He came to serve and not to be served.” (Mk. 10:45). He obeyed his Father’s will. “ Not my will but yours be done.” (Lk. 22:42).

John and Jesus were partners in promoting God’s Kingdom in many ways and all the way.

Humility begets harmonious relationship. Let’s all work together for God and his church with joy. Let’s set aside rivalry for they hinder progress. Focus on God’s agenda not ours.

On the flipside, someone said that to make a difference in someone’s life, you don’t have to be brilliant, rich, beautiful, or perfect. You just have care. Every positive thought is a silent prayer that will change your life. Every time you judge someone, you reveal a part of yourself that needs healing. You can never win an argument with a negative people. They only hear what suits them and listen only to respond. Listen and silent are spelled with the same letters. Disconnecting from certain people can bless your life. It’s better to walk away than to tolerate nonsense. When someone helps you and they’re struggling too, that’s not help, that’s love. Just work in silence. Let success be your noise. Never give up ‘coz great things take time. Beautiful faces are everywhere, but beautiful hearts are hard to find. If you want it, work for it. The people in your life should be a source of reducing your stress not causing it. Amen on that folks!!

St. Faustina wrote Jesus’ words; “ Know that whatever good you do to any soul, I accept it as if you has done it to Me. “ (Diary 1768.)

Pray the Divine Mercy every 3 p.m. Daily pray the Chaplet of Mercy and the Holy Rosary for peace in our families and in the world.

