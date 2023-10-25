A large-scale local and overseas job expo was organized in collaboration with the Department of Labor and Employment and the Department of Migrant Workers in celebration of the 31st anniversary of the establishment of the Provincial Public Employment Service Office (PESO) in Palawan on Monday.

During the event at SM City Puerto Princesa, 189 Palaweños submitted job applications to secure employment opportunities in the province and abroad. Among these applicants, six were hired on the spot.

The job fair featured over 900 job vacancies from 17 agencies spanning various industries, including agriculture, mining, transportation, BPO, insurance/finance, hospitality, logistics, retail, cashier, administrative clerk, factory, automotive, and more, both within and outside the province.

The Provincial Information Office said holding the career expo aligns with the directive of Governor Dennis Socrates, who aims to provide opportunities for Palaweños to apply for legitimate job positions, thus sustaining the recruitment activities of the PESO.