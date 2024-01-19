The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the dismissal of Dr. Jo Mark Libre, commissioner of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), for nepotism and grave misconduct.

CHED Chairman J. Prospero De Vera III enforced Libre’s dismissal on January 9, following the Ombudsman’s finding of nepotism in his relative appointments.

The Ombudsman’s ruling entails significant sanctions against Libre, which include the revocation of his eligibility, the forfeiture of retirement benefits except accrued leave credits, and a permanent exclusion from future work in government service.

Libre held prominent academic positions as chairperson of both the Palawan State University (PalawanSU) and Western Philippines University (WPU) Boards of Regents. His tenure as CHED Commissioner began on February 9, 2022, following his appointment by former President Rodrigo Duterte.

However, this is not the first instance of Libre facing serious allegations.

He was found guilty of major misconduct, serious dishonesty, forgery of official documents, and conduct that was detrimental to the best interest of the service by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) in Davao Region in the year 2019.

His removal from service, cancellation of eligibility, permanent restriction from holding public office, and prohibition from sitting any Civil Service Examinations were among the sanctions that he had already been sentenced to by the CSC.

De Vera, in response to the Ombudsman’s decision, issued a memorandum that redistributed the oversight of 24 state universities and colleges, which were under Libre’s jurisdiction, to other members of the Commission for continued governance and supervision.