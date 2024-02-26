Jessy Mendiola released a vlog titled “Our Dream Wedding” last Saturday, detailing her and Luis Manzano’s second marriage ceremony recently at Club Paradise in Coron, situated in the northern part of Palawan.

Spanning just over 8 minutes, the video displays Jessy in an elegant one-shoulder lace wedding dress by designer Patricia Santos, with Luis sporting a traditional barong Tagalog.

It started with a picturesque sunset and a flock of birds soaring, signaling the start of their beachside wedding. It proceeds to highlight Jessy’s radiant beauty, leading to scenes of the couple by the shoreline.

The two are captured sharing a kiss and dancing near the ocean, commemorating their idyllic wedding at a stunning Palawan island locale and marking their third anniversary.

Luis and Jessy initially married in a private civil ceremony in 2021 and welcomed their first child, Rosie, in January 2023.

“Marriage is not the end of the search for love. It’s the end of the search for the person to love. The search for ways to love that person has just begun. I know I said this during our dream wedding last week, but I just wanted to share this again here,” Jessy posted on her Instagram on February 21.

Jessy mentioned that during their pre-cana, the term for the marriage preparation process that takes at least six months, they weren’t as excited because they were already married.

However, they were advised that it’s important to continually pursue the desire to marry, time and again, with the person you’ve chosen to be with for life.

“Being together for almost 8 years and being married for 3 years have taught me so many things. One of them is that love is not always easy, and that it isn’t supposed to be easy all the time. You have to constantly work hard for it. And that’s okay. Today, I’m choosing to work harder for your love and happiness.” she stated.

“God has given us our biggest blessing, our little Rosie. And I always say this, kayo lang, sapat na. I promise to love our family with all my being. I promise to always choose you over and over again even on our hardest days and I promise to protect our peace and happiness. I love you, Peanut… And I love you, my howhow. Forever and always,” Jessy stated on her Instagram and also on her vlog.

At their wedding, the parents of Jessy and Luis, including Vilma Santos, Ralph Recto, and Edu Manzano, were present. It was evident that Luis, known for his humor, was emotional during his second wedding with Jessy.

He was seen crying as his wife walked towards the altar and also when he danced with his mother.