An official of the South Korean province of Jeju has expressed interest in putting up and operating a golf course at the environmental estate in Barangay Sta. Lucia, according to Mayor Lucilo Bayron.

Mayor Bayron said that Council Kim Yong-beom, who has become the city’s friend, has returned to visit Puerto Princesa and related their interest to venture into a golf course in the 1,072-hectare environmental estate that the city wants to develop as an eco-tourism park.

“Yong governor ng Jeju na naging kaibigan na rin natin, bumalik dito dahil gustong mag-invest sa ating environmental estate. Ang kanyang sinisilip daw ay golf courses,” he said.

“Ang sabi ko talaga, welcome naman yong pag-establish ng golf courses doon,” he added. Bayron did not give other details regarding the meeting with Kim.

Last week, Bayron also said that a Japanese firm has presented a proposal to build a convention center in the same area in a series of online meeting.

The representatives of the firm had, in fact, visited Sta. Lucia to inspect where it might possibly be constructed.

“Nagkaroon tayo ng series of zoom meetings with a Japanese firm, and last week nga ay personal na silang pumunta dito para makipag-usap,” he said.

Arnel Pedrosa, the city administrator, also indicated that the Japanese company intends to bring in projects at the idle environmental estate.

“Itong ating environmental estate, i-oopen sya for investment dahil matagal nang nakatiwangwang yan. Walang development gaano so para mailabas naman sa población area yung development ay siguro dapat magkaroon din sa labas ng mga structures na pwedeng pagkakitaan ng gobyerno,” Pedrosa said.

About Post Author