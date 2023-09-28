The resumption of flight connections from South Korea to Puerto Princesa is set to proceed next year through the first and largest low-cost airline, Jeju Air, according to a top city tourism official.

This development comes after executives from Jeju Air, whose name is synonymous with the popular tourism destination, Jeju Island, visited last week.

City Tourism Office (CTO) chief Demetrio Alvior Jr. said the country manager of Jeju Air visited on September 18, accompanied by two South Korean government officials responsible for visa processing and facilitating employment for those interested in working there.

During their tour to assess the tourism situation, the results were positive, as the Jeju Air office made a call on September 21, requesting a list of hotels. Alvior said this is because Puerto Princesa is a top priority for the reopening of flight connections.

“Matutuloy talaga siya by next year kasi parang ipu-pull out nila yong Boracay nila at ida-divert sa Puerto Princesa,” Alvior said during the Amos Ta Ren sa Puerto Princesa online program.

Alvior further mentioned that the top executives of Jeju Air have a strong liking for Puerto Princesa due to its abundance of “excellent” dining establishments. “Siguro 99% na ito na talagang matutuloy sila.”

He further explained that any delay, if ever, would only occur due to the low-cost airline’s application process to gain access to the city. Alvior explained that based on experience, delays in document processing are the common reasons for the extended wait in opening international flights.

“Ang interest ay nandoon na 100%, pero depende na lang kung gaano nila kabilis mapro-process ang mga requirements,” dagdag niya.

Alvior also noted that one of the topics discussed was how the accommodation for Jeju Air’s flight crew would be handled in the event of adverse weather conditions or other disruptions.

He stated that the city is fully capable of managing this, especially with the scheduled opening of several new hotels.

“Jeju Air siya, pero Incheon pa rin [ang landing]. Ang nila-lobby ko naman, baka puwedeng visa-free ang Puerto Princesa. Sa Asia ata dalawa na lang ang may visa, Japan and [South] Korea. Ang sabi naman nila, pag-aaralan nila,” Alvior stated, emphasizing that this is not far from happening since Jeju Island is visa-free.

The city has long been anticipating the return of air links from South Korea after the government removed health security measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The only flights that have resumed so far are chartered from Taipei, Taiwan.

Before the pandemic, there were also flights to Puerto Princesa from Hong Kong.