The JCI Puerto Princesa Peacock, Inc. (JCIPPPI or Peacock Jaycees) will provide free prenatal checkups, planned parenthood consultations, and other services at SM City Puerto Princesa on March 19, starting at 11 a.m.

Alyssa Rocamora, 2022 local organization president of the Peacock Jaycees, said the project is part of the Ina.Ruga program, which began in 2016 and strives to provide proper maternity health care services to women.

There will also be discussions about the importance of maternal mental health in the middle of a pandemic. Rocamora said.

“During pandemic alam natin na limited ang access ng mga mothers sa mga services kaya malaking tulong para sa kanila na magkaroon ng libreng konsulta,” Rocamora said.

“Lahat ay kini-cater natin as long as soon-to-be mothers. Naisip ng JCI na what if sila naman ang bigyan natin ng services dahil after all, hindi naman sila tumitigil maging ina,” she added.

Rocamora added that the program not only aims to provide maternal health care but other personality development assistance as well.

“Before ay mayroon din kaming kagaya ng personality development, tinutulungan natn sila na ma-equip hindi lang sa motherhood kundi madevelop sila as a person na hindi porke’t mother ka na ay may mga limitations ka na sa mga kaya mong gawin,” Rocamora explained.

The activity is also in partnership with the Puerto Princesa City Health Office, Roots of Health, Ace Medical Center, and Philippine Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynecology (PSUOG).