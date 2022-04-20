JCI Puerto Princesa Oil is launching some 26 community projects as it celebrates JCI Week 2022.

Karl Dylan Aquino, 2022 JCI Oil president, said the activities lined up are under the Knowledge, Unity, Leadership, and Arts for the Youth or KULAY project umbrella, aiming to provide learning opportunities and community development among young people.

Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic started, it is only now that the JCI will conduct a week-long celebration. Aquino said activities intended for the youth are timely after the ease in restrictions observed this year.

JCI Oil opens the week-long celebration with programs under Knowledge, Unity, Leadership, Arts for the Youth or dubbed as Kulay project to provide learning opportunities for the youths of Palawan.

“More on sa JCI Week namin ay benepisyaryo ng ating aktibidades—sa JCI Puerto Princesa Oil, ni-launch ang 26 projects. Ginagawa na natin siya currently for this week para makatulong sa community. Meron tayong mga flagship projects like Kita-Kita which is yearly siya ginagawa, meron din na para ngayon lang,” Aquino said.

“Timely itong activities, because of the pandemic, na-deprive ang ating youth na lumabas sa kanilang tahanan. Ngayon, imagine, ang mga bata ang mga kasama namin na gumawa ng art dito mismo sa mall,” he added.

JCI Puerto Princesa Oil is one of the members of a global organization that helps young people learn how to make positive changes in their communities.

Based on the calendar of activities provided by the group, other projects are Leadership Initiatives for Efficiency (L.I.F.E.) on April 17; Better Visuals: Mobile & Basic Photography Workshop on April 18; LIKHA (Creative Ideas): Writing & Visual Arts on April 19; IPON Conference: Personal Finance Management on April 20; HarBEST: Urban Farming Promotions (Mushroom Farming) on April 21; SAGIP: Basic Life Support on April 22; and HarBEST: Urban Farming Promotions (Rabbit Raising) and SimpLEARN: SocMed Marketing for MSMEs on April 23.

Some of the long-term projects of JCI Oil are the Kita-Kita intended for the annual free eye checkup for senior citizens and the J’s Kwento Card, which gives discounts to partner merchants while providing donations to projects of JCI Oil and JCI Peacock to help local businesses.

Aquino said the week-long celebration of JCI projects will promote their values, mission, and vision towards a “sustainable future led by young active citizens,” aligned with the theme: Building Together, Stronger Together.

“We are all male—talagang kahit ano man ang pwede namin maitulong kahit pambabae man ‘yan, we can do and be better because we are better together,” he said.

Other activities scheduled are: Summer Fun Zumba for Equality on April 22 at 5pm at SM City Puerto Princesa events grounds, Project Get IIT (Informed, Involved, Tested), and HIV/AIDS awareness and screening.