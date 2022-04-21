The JCI Puerto Princesa Kiao will relaunch the “Bags to School” program on April 22 as part of the culmination of the JCI Week celebration.

The program aims to help improve access to resources for primary education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kimberly Olano, 2022 JCI Kiao Local Organization President, said the program will raise school supplies for the students who are now slowly returning to face-to-face classes. The national project will be relaunched along with the Books for the Future project organized by Palawan State University (PSU) NSTP-CWTS College of Business and Accountancy in partnership with JCI Kiao.

Photos from Kimberly Olano, JCI Puerto Princesa Kiao

“Ang Bags to School is a national project ng JCI, with Oplan Aklatan, pinagsamang project siya. Meron din kaming donation drive if may books, – willing to donate school supplies, direct namin siya ido-donate sa mini library sa San Jose. Matagal na siyang project ni JCI Philippines. Ang Bags to School kasi pwede namin siyang i-adapt as home version namin,” Olano said.

“After two years na nagkaroon ng pandemic, siguro nagkakaroon sila ng anxiety na gusto na nila bumalik sa school. We give many ways para makabalik sila, makahanap ng paraan na hindi lang limited sa school. Maraming ways para matuto, sipagin sila uli mag-aral,” she added.

Olano further stated that students of all ages can enjoy the program, particularly those who are not able to buy school supplies on their own due to financial constraints. Students may also visit the mini library in Barangay San Jose for supplies they need or books they want to read.

Interested donors of books and supplies can deliver their donations at the mini library or may reach out to the groups of JCI Kiao and PSU CWTS-NSTP.

Other activities of the week long celebration include communication skills development seminars, voters’ education, and personal development and career guidance for interested participants who will join at the SM Mall all throughout the week.

Olano explained that pushing voters’ education is also part of the JCI values, especially for the upcoming national and local elections on May 9.

“Lahat ng projects namin, iba’t iba ang target namin. May sinusunod kami kaya iba-iba ang audience namin pero open siya for all kasi we are inviting din ‘yong iba pa na mag-join sila sa JCI—For voters’ education, ipa-patry sa participants natin ‘yong machine mismo. They (COMELEC) will give voters education for right voting,” she said.