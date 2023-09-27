The non-profit, non-governmental organization brought together Puerto Princesa artists to support the West Philippine Sea ATIN ITO! Campaign through a mural painting contest held in Malvar Road on September 23-24.

JCI Puerto Princesa Kiao held the painting as part of the Tourism and Biodiversity Week celebration in Palawan.

Chapter President Francesca Abueg noted that the participants, aged 40 and below, attended a multi-sectoral forum about the West Philippine Sea prior to the competition.

“Medyo maulan po noong weekend but nakita namin yung mga bata kahit umuulan, tuloy parin ang laban. (…) Kaya siguro tuloy-tuloy lang sila kahit umuulan, they know what we are fighting for and nakita nila yung importance ng awareness ng situation natin,” Abueg said.

Abueg added that JCI Puerto Princesa Kiao will also join a similar event to raise awareness for WPS on November 2 which is a motorcycle ride around Palawan headed by the Patriot Riders.

The winners for the mural painting competition will be announced on September 28. For those interested in voting on social media, the artworks can be found on the Facebook page of West Philippines Sea ATIN ITO! Campaign.

Other organizations participating in the mural painting event included PIGLAS Palawan, Samahang Mangingisda Kontra Korapsyon, Kapatiran ng mga Dating Rebelde ng Palawan, Municipal Government of Kalayaan, Batang Atleta, Western Command, 6th Civil Relations Group, Lakas ng mga Kababaihang Makabayan na Binigkis, Mata ng Bayan, Peace Palawan, Spot Ph Society, Ugnayan ng Maralitang Sector, Provincial Information Office, Coast Guard District Palawan, Puerto Princesa National Police, PEACE Palawan, PCSD, City Government of Puerto Princesa, Provincial Government of Palawan, Naval Forces West, Area Task Force West and National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA).