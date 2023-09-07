The non-profit, non-governmental organization was lauded for its community programs and outreach work in the city.

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Puerto Princesa Kiao won three awards during the 43rd Southern Luzon Area Conference this September 1-3, garnering the following:

+ 2023 Dangal Award for Best Fundraising Program, for the Pasko na Sinta Kiao: Lanterns for a cause

+ Merit Award for Most Outstanding Local President (Category 3) for TiscAction: Passioned Purpose

+ Merit Award for Most Outstanding JCI Family – From Three to Many: The Rafols Family and JCIs Growth

Furthermore, JCI Kiao was also nominated for three awards, namely Best Local Community Impact Program: WOMENTORING, Most Outstanding Member, and Best Public Health Program for their activity in Kiao Helps: Health, Education, Livelihood, Prevention, Sanitation.

JCI Kiao president Francesca Abueg commended the members and stakeholders of her chapter, thanking them in a Facebook post.

“Your hard work, dedication, and passion for positive change have been recognized, and I couldn’t be more proud of every single one of our members who continue to make a difference in our community,” said

The SOLAC is an annual conference attended by JCI members across Cavite, Bicol, Laguna, Palawan, and the Southern Tagalog area.