The team behind the “Panghabangbuhay na Hanapbuhay” initiative, led by 2nd District Representative Jose Chaves Alvarez, made its rounds again in Quezon town on Tuesday, July 4, to provide technical instructions to the locals on how to cultivate high-value crops.

Despite intermittent rain showers throughout the day, the team successfully carried out their activities. Rep. JCA engaged in teaching and managed to attract a significant number of attendees.

According to his office, community leaders expressed gratitude for his rare visit, particularly outside of the campaign period.

Rep. JCA reiterated that his community visits are driven by a genuine desire to help the people of southern Palawan, not by politics.

He emphasized that the “Panghabangbuhay na Hanapbuhay” program is not funded by the government but by his personal resources, demonstrating his commitment to supporting the program’s needs.

The team also recognized the three essential principles necessary for the true success of the program. First is “Isa-Isip” or the need for thoughtful consideration, ensuring that all activities are thoroughly studied and that instructions are carefully followed.

Second is “Isa-Puso” or the importance of passion and compassion, encouraging individuals to be passionate about their work and to genuinely care about the project, and “Isa-Gawa” or action, that must follow both thoughtful consideration and passion.