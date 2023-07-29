Some 400 seedlings of JCA Sweet Langka from the Office of Palawan Second District Representative Jose Chaves Alvarez were planted around the municipal compound of Rizal during the maiden celebration of Aldaw et Kagagbaan or Feast of the Forest.

The activity was in line with the municipal ordinance, “Mandatory Planting of High-Value Fruit-Bearing Trees,” in support of JCA’s “Panghabangbuhay na Hanapbuhay” project, which was also launched during the event.

The local government of Rizal also recognized Barangay Iraan as the “Cleanest and Greenest Barangay” of the municipality.”

Alvarez, who was represented by chief-of-staff Rich Christopher Magbanua, participated in the activity and also provided background information on the “Panghabangbuhay na Hanapbuhay” project.

Rizal Mayor Norman Ong also expressed full support for the program, which seeks to provide alternative livelihood to improve the quality of life of the residents of Rizal.