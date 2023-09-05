A group of Brooke’s Point scholars finished the Electrical Installation and Maintenance NC II course sponsored by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) through the initiative of Palawan’s 2nd District Representative Jose Chaves Alvarez.

Fifteen scholars who underwent 25 days of training were recognized during a commencement exercise at Southern Palawan College, Inc. on Friday, September 1.

Richchristopher Magbanua, the Chief-of-Staff of the Office of the 2nd District Representative, emphasized Alvarez’s commitment to providing free education through TESDA.

“Mithiin ng ating butihing congressman na ma-capacitate ang mga mamamayan sa iba’t ibang skills na maaring magamit nila upang mapataas ang antas ng kanilang pamumuhay,” he said.

Last month, the Office of Rep. Alvarez also launched an Organic Agriculture Farming NC II course for 22 people in Narra’s Brgy. Dumangueña.