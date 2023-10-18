The Office of Palawan’s 2nd District Rep. Jose Chaves Alvarez, in collaboration with the local government of Sofronio Española led by Mayor Abner Tesorio, launched the ‘Panghabangbuhay na Hanapbuhay’ program in the town on October 13.

Rep. JCA’s said the program aims to provide residents of Sofronio Española with additional livelihood opportunities.

He noted that vast undeveloped land and minimal cultivation exist in this town, making it an ideal location for the program’s initiation in the second district.

His also reported that technicians conducted soil testing earlier to assess the suitability of the soil for planting high-value fruit-bearing trees, such as jackfruit and durian. Their analysis confirmed that the soil quality is ideal for growing these fruits.

Following the program’s framework, the town will be the first to cultivate pomelo, a popular fruit variety in Davao City.

During the event, staff from the Municipal Agriculture Office, Municipal Environment and Natural Resources, various department heads, and members of the local Sangguniang Bayan planted 150 jackfruit seedlings and 100 trees of various durian varieties. The next step will involve planting 50 pomelo trees.

Mayor Tesorio said his plan is to transform the demo farm into a scion grove to diversify the range of fruits in Sofronio Española.”