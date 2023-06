2nd District Palawan Rep. Jose Alvarez has launched the Hanapbuhay na Panghabambuhay (HNP) project to help indigenous peoples (IPs) in the municipality of Rizal in Southern Palawan.

Alvarez is determined to plant million fruit-bearing trees throughout Palawan and develop it as the “fruit basket.”

900 farmers from the towns of Narra, Sofronio Española, Brooke’s Point, Bataraza, Quezon, and Rizal have already registered as beneficiaries in the agricultural livelihood program.

