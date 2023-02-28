Rep. Jose Chaves Alvarez of Palawan’s 2nd District has initiated more irrigation projects in southern Palawan to help grow more crops there.

Rep. Alvarez met with National Irrigation Administration (NIA) MIMAROPA manager Ronilio Cervantes and Palawan Irrigation Management Office chief Engr. Fidel Martinez in Manila on February 20 to discuss his proposed irrigation projects aimed at improving water resources and irrigation systems in the south.

Alvarez noted that some 31% of Palawan’s land area is dedicated to agriculture. Among the key crops produced in the province were rice, corn, cashew, coconut, mango, and rubber.

During his stint as governor, Alvarez prioritized agriculture and its infrastructure support under the I-HELP program.

He also initiated the Palawan Water project that provides potable drinking water to far flung areas in the province with no access to clean water.

