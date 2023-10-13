Palawan’s 2nd District Congressman Jose Chavez Alvarez did not mince words when he labeled Puerto Princesa City Councilor Judith Raine Bayron as “shameless” and Mayor Lucilo Bayron as “ungrateful”.

This stemmed from the alleged desecration by the younger Bayron to the floral tribute he sent to the late Palawan 3rd District Rep. Edward Hagedorn’s wake.

In an interview with DYSP Super Radyo, Alvarez expressed his displeasure over the alleged actions of the councilor.

“Yung anak niyang Raine Bayron na walang****. Nagpadala ako ng bulaklak sa wake ni Congressman Hagedorn, kinuha ang bulaklak at inapak-apakan,” he said.

In a separate interview, Alvarez claimed that witnesses informed him about the incident.

Raine Bayron denies

City Information Officer Richard Ligad on the same radio program denied the allegations made by Rep. Alvarez regarding his floral tribute’s desecration.

However, Ligad said that Councilor Bayron admitted that some damage was done to the flowers Alvarez sent, but she attributed it to another person.

In a Facebook post, Councilor Bayron denied the claims of Alvarez.

“Excuse me po wala akong hinarang sa kahit na anong program sa burol ni 04 at lalong lalo na wala akong tinapon or inapakang bulaklak galing kung kanino man. Ang inayos at plano na ginawa ko ay ang transfer (from cathedral to skylight) program sa mismong libing, funeral procession, coordination sa pnp, wescom at iba pa. Uulitin ko WALA AKONG HINARANG NA PROGRAM/PIC AT LALONG WALA AKONG TINAPON/INAPAKANG BULAKLAK! Lahat ng action na ginawa ko sinasabi ko at pinag papaalam ko kay Aunt Ellen, Tikay, at [Clink] kase sila ang may final say sa lahat. Pwede ninyo [tanungin] ang immediate family kung ginawa ko yon,” she stated in a social media post.

Mayor dad comes to her defense

In an interview with Radyo Bandera, Mayor Lucilo Bayron admitted that such an incident happened but it does not involve her daughter.

“Tinawagan ko si Raine. Ang sabi niya di ko ginawa yon at nagbigay siya ng pangalan. Dahil naging usapan na yan sa loob ng pamilya. At hindi lang si Raine ang tinawagan ko pati ang ibang kapamilya,” he said.

“Totoong nangyari ito pero hindi si Raine ang gumawa nun,” he explained.

Roots of the conflict

Alvarez described the incident as an insult, stating he is unaware of any wrongdoing against the Bayrons.

“Pambihira. Ganyan pala ang ugali nun. Ang sama ng ugali nyan hindi dapat yan maging mayor yan ng Puerto. Yung si Raine Bayron. Buti pa yung isang kapatid niya yung si Karl,” Alvarez said.

He also accused Mayor Bayron of being ungrateful, even citing a past financial transaction. Alvarez claimed that Mayor Bayron once approached him for a loan of P44 million, which he said was used for the elections, and that he didn’t charge any interest.

Mayor Bayron admitted the loan but said it was Alvarez who offered help and he was able to return the amount.

“Nirerecognize ko yung tulong niya sa akin noon. Marami talaga siyang naitulong sa akin,” he said.

Bayron denied that he used the money for vote buying. “Alam ng tao yan. Walang nangyaring vote buying noong 2015,” he stressed.

When asked what are the possible causes of the conflict, Bayron claimed that some of his political decisions did not sit well with Alvarez including the City Council’s request to have Speaker Martin Romualdez assume as the caretaker of the 3rd congressional district vacated by the death of Hagedorn.

“Dati maayos kami talaga. Magka isang partido lang kami. Nitong nakaraang eleksyon, isang partido lang kami. Nagsimula ang problema namin nung inendorso ko si Ed nung last day ng campaign. Nadagdagan siguro nung nagpasa ng resolusyon ang Sangguniang Panlungsod na irequest na si Speaker ang gawing caretaker,” he explained.

Alvarez, on the other hand, claimed that it was Bayron who have ill feelings about him for allegedly supporting another mayoralty candidate in the last 2022 elections.

“Ang duda nya, ako ang tumulong kay Maristela. Maski pisong duling wala akong ibinigay doon,” he said.

“Bigla niya na lang akong di kinikibo. Parang bata,” Alvarez quipped.

Congressional caretaker

On October 4, the Sangguniang Panlungsod filed a resolution requesting Speaker Romualdez to be the congressional caretaker of the 3rd District.

Bayron said that this was the wish of the Hagedorn family.

“Ito naman ay nirequest ng pamilya ni Cong. Ed na yun ang irequest kaya sumulat ako sa Sangguniang Panlungsod at sabi ko kung pwede magpasa ng resolusyon na nirerequest si Speaker Romualdez ang maging caretaker habang hindi nagkakaroon ng eleksyon,” he said.

He also cited the case of suspended Congressman Arnolfo Teves, where Romualdez acted as the caretaker of the 3rd District of Negros Occidental, but only for 2 months.

Alvarez said he prefers Hagedorn clan to decide on the caretaker-ship of the late Hagedorn’s position.

“Kasi akala nila pag ako ang naitalaga, makikialam ako sa city,” he said. “Hayaan na natin ang pamilya [Hagedorn] ang makinabang.”