Jaycen Cruz, a Palaweña melodious force in indie music, is poised to reemerge and shine brightly as an independent singer-songwriter. Her transition from being part of the duo High Hello to embarking on a solo career has been nothing short of a cosmic adventure.

Continuing this exciting path, Jaycen, with her impressive background, is set to release her debut album “Liwanag/Dilim.” This upcoming album invites us to delve into the intricate layers of her musical universe, marking a new chapter in her evolving artistic journey.

Prelude

Jaycen, whose real name is Caitlin Jaycen Cruz, has always been captivated by the magic of music since her childhood. She was a former member of her school choir and took part in the Rondalla, mastering her first instrument, the Bandurria, which helped her love for music to flourish.

Alongside her musical endeavors, she was also active in sports, notably excelling as a competitive swimmer and serving as the co-captain of the U.P. Varsity Swim Team in 2015-2016. After graduating, Jaycen shifted her focus back to music, teaching herself the guitar and ukulele, and this journey eventually led to the creation of the duo High Hello.

“Our musical journey began when I graduated college in 2016, coinciding with the end of my swimming career. I had several months of free time before starting my first job as an instructor at Palawan State University. During that period, I taught myself to play the guitar and ukulele and started writing songs for fun. It was during those months that my friend and I started posting videos, eventually forming High Hello,” Jaycen shared during an interview.

Their collaboration with Viva Records and winning Best World Music Recording at the 34th Awit Awards for the soul-stirring “Palawan” marked the beginning of a promising career in the music industry.

Solo Sojourn: “Liwanag/Dilim”

Jaycen’s artistic journey took a new turn as she ventured into a solo career, exploring music’s expansive universe. Transitioning from a duo to a solo artist, she mirrors the cosmic themes of her album “Liwanag/Dilim,” which probes into the subtle interplay of light and darkness in our lives. Moving away from typical sentimental tracks, her album, a creative product of the pandemic, features songs she composed spontaneously during live streaming sessions.

The first part of the album, “Dilim,” was released in February 2023, setting the stage for “Liwanag.” The main single, “Supernova,” is set to be a magnificent burst of sound and emotion, providing listeners a glimpse into the extraordinary musical adventure that awaits.

One of a Kind: Supernova

Released last October 19, “Supernova” was part of a challenge Jaycen undertook during the pandemic.

“Since there were no gigs, I focused on live-streaming, and my main content was called Wordplay Wednesday, where I wrote songs on-the-spot using words given by viewers,” Jaycen explained.

Originally intended for every Wednesday, she challenged herself further, making it a 10-day consecutive event. “Supernova” was written on the sixth day, inspired by a list of words from her viewers. Her process involved creating a title or term of endearment that hadn’t been used before, with “Supernova” being one of the submitted words.

She envisioned what she would like to hear from someone calling her a Supernova.

“This songwriting process was immensely helpful, as it wasn’t based on personal experiences. I could craft a story out of random words using my imagination. I didn’t have to wait for inspiration, a common struggle for many songwriters,” she said.

Inspiration for Independent Artists

Jaycen’s transition to an independent artist represents more than a mere shift in her career path; it serves as an inspiration for aspiring musicians and creators. Choosing to move forward independently, particularly after her successful stint with High Hello, not only reflects her commitment to her art but also underscores her faith in the ability of indie musicians to influence the music industry’s future.

However, this path hasn’t been without its challenges. She admitted that one of the major difficulties of being an independent artist is the necessity of managing all aspects of her career single-handedly.

“I am the artist, my own manager, event organizer, social media manager, graphic designer, editor, and various other roles,” she said.

“It’s challenging, but I’m very grateful because I have people who support me and my journey, so I can’t say that I’m alone. I am able to overcome these challenges because there are still people out there who support and believe in me and my music like my producer, my road manager, my friends, and my family,” she added.

Supernova Night: A Celestial Soiree

The Supernova Night on November 17, 2023, is not just a musical event; it’s a celestial soiree, a convergence of artistry under the vast expanse of creativity.

Kusina ni Tito Ernie along Abanico Road will transform into a haven where artists, both established and emerging, will converge to celebrate the power of expression. The open mic slots, inviting other creators to share their music and art, underscore Jaycen’s commitment to creating a safe space for artistic exploration.

A Cosmic Symphony Unfolding

Jaycen is in the forefront of a musical revival as Supernova Night approaches and “Liwanag/Dilim” prepares to grace our ears. Her journey from Palawan to the cosmos of independent artistry reflects the common yearning for self-discovery and expression.

“Liwanag/Dilim” is a cosmic symphony, an opus that encourages us to explore the boundless expanses of the human experience. Her music is like a lighthouse, leading us through the cosmic maze of life’s ups and downs.

Supernova can be found on all digital streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.