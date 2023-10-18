Japanese table tennis ace, Okamoto Tsubasa, added another trophy to his collection in the ongoing World Table Tennis Youth Contender championship held at the Puerto Princesa City Coliseum.

He secured victory over Filipino Ray Joshua Lawrence Manlapaz on Tuesday night.

Okamoto defeated Manlapaz in four sets to claim the Under 19 boys category with scores of 11-7, 8-11, 11-9, and 11-4.

The Japanese paddler had beaten Manlapaz in the Under 17 category on Monday, following a flawless performance from the group stage to the finals.

In the Under 19 category, Okamoto also overcame Manlapaz in a 3-1 score. They emerged as the top two players in Group 1, with Manlapaz also prevailing over fellow Filipino Kyle Quinones in a 3-0 score. Both players advanced to the next round of the competition.

Okamoto also defeated Quinones 3-0 in the group stage.

During the round of 16, Manlapaz defeated another fellow Filipino, Jebb Datahan, 3-1, securing a place in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Okamoto eliminated another Filipino, Andrei Villacruel, 3-0 in the quarterfinals, and Manlapaz again beat another Filipino, Cayl Brent Chavez, 3-1.

In the semifinal round, Manlapaz blanked Singapore’s Ryan Yeo 3-0, while Okamoto defeated Filipino Emmanuel Yamson 3-1, setting the stage for the championship round, which was won by the Japanese player.

In the other boys’ category, Chinese-Taipei’s Chien Wei-Chen dominated the Under 11 category, winning in three straight sets against Singapore’s Liew Miguel with scores of 11-4, 11-5, and 11-2. In the Under 15 category, Ng Hong Siu Aron of Singapore defeated Japan’s Soma Ono in four sets with scores of 13-11, 11-7, 8-11, and 11-9.