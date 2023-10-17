Japanese table tennis stars Ko Shibata and Tsubasa Okamoto dominated their respective categories in the ongoing World Table Tennis Youth Contender championship at the Puerto Princesa City Coliseum last Monday night, October 16.

Shibata, Japan’s 12-year-old paddler, topped the under-13 boys category by defeating Chinese Taipei’s 12-year-old Lo Yun Cheng in four sets: 11-9, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9.

In the under-17 boys category, 13-year-old Okamoto edged 16-year-old Ray Joshua Manlapaz of the Philippines in three straight sets: 11-8, 12-10, 11-2.

Shibata dominated the under-13 category by disposing of the Philippines’ Zyrus Baga 3-0 in the group elimination, outplaying Lu Shin-Yuan of Chinese Taipei in five sets (3-2), and shutting out Vietnam’s Doan Ken Tan Ng 3-0 on the way to the finals.

Okamoto, on the other hand, had a perfect run by shutting out the Philippines’ Emanuel Paculba and Jakob Quindo 3-0 to top Group 1. He then defeated Ace Gumabay, also of the Philippines, 3-0 before dismissing Singapore’s Ng Hong Siu Aron 3-0 in the semifinal match.

Action continues today at the Puerto Princesa City Coliseum for the other boys’ categories, while the girls’ competition starts tomorrow.